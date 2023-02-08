Cancer Awareness at Panwala Shops and Traffic Signals by Wockhardt Cancer Center, Mira Road

Mumbai: According to the National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an estimated incidence of cancer cases in India by different states and Union territories in 2020 was 13,92,179 and it increased to 14,26,447 in 2021 and 14,61,427 in 2022. In view of rising cancer cases in the country, Wockhardt Cancer Center, Mira Road has come up with interesting initiatives to make people aware and be safe. To commemorate World Cancer Day, the hospital along with school students displayed play card with cancer awareness messages wherein around 100+ school children participated.

Dr Tirathram Kaushik, Consultant OncoSurgery Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road said, “Overall, the burden of cancer incidence is alarmingly increasing not only in India but all over the world. Cancer diagnosis is mentally devastating for the patients and their family members. Moreover, cancer is also known to cause higher mortality and morbidity in patients. To inform people regarding this disease, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road has taken a big step. The hospital organised a range of awareness campaigns 100+ children released balloons in the air and participated with placards telling people – “Say Yes to Quitting Tobacco, Say No to Cancer, Say Yes to Regular Health Check-ups, Say Yes to a Healthy Lifestyle. The hospital even joined hands with social media influencers for Panwala shop activity. The influencers interacted with everyone who was smoking cigarettes and asked questions related to cancer awareness, its symptoms, diagnosis, lifestyle modifications and treatment. These activities have gotten a good response from people. Our aim is to provide personalized treatment to cancer patients to improve their quality of life.”