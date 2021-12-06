Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Achieves Nearly 95% Vaccination Rate

St. Louis’ largest senior living communities has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state

(St. Louis, Mo., Dec. 6, 2021) — Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) – South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community – recently reached a nearly 95% vaccination rate for both its residents and staff. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which tracks COVID-19 vaccination levels for nursing homes, CRSS now has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire state of Missouri.

The nonprofit, which has approximately 380 employees and more than 1,000 residents, currently has a 95% occupancy rate. CRSS held its first vaccination clinic in Dec. 2021 and since then has hosted various vaccine clinics throughout all of its communities.

CRSS is an agency of Catholic Charities and the Archdiocese of St. Louis that provides compassionate care through a continuum of high quality residential, healthcare, and supportive social services including emergency support and rehabilitative therapy.

“It is a huge accomplishment to achieve this level of success where nearly 95% of our entire population is fully vaccinated against COVID,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “Our stance in terms of protecting our employees and residents has positively impacted our occupancy rate, which remains at an all-time historic high of almost 95% because people feel extremely safe in our communities.”

Pictured is CRSS Medical Director Dr. Walter Lin, MD, MBA receiving his COVID-19 vaccine.

Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. The community’s nearly 7,000 seniors – with 72% of the 2,500 directly served lacking adequate resources – benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000 or visit their website.