Cargill Donates 3 Advance Life Support (ALS) Ambulances to district health authorities in Davanagere, Karnataka

Bangalore, India (July 07, 2021): With the second Covid-19 wave overwhelming the healthcare system, Cargill is supporting the government’s efforts to provide timely access to quality healthcare services in the country. To strengthen the health system in the Davangere district of Karnataka, Cargill collaborated with the local administration and donated 3 Advance Life Support ambulances to the District Health & Family Welfare Department, State of Karnataka. These ambulances were formally handed over to district administration in presence of the District In-charge Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and Davanagere MP – G. M. Siddeshwara among other government officials.

“At a time when the country is still battling the second wave of the pandemic, Cargill remains committed to using our decades of expertise for managing significant global challenges to support the health and safety of our employees, suppliers, customers, and communities where we live and operate. Aligned to the same thought, we are working proactively to collaborate with different stakeholders including state and local administration across the country to augment the health infrastructure that is needed to combat the current crisis. We hope our contribution of 3 ALS ambulances in Davangere district would help citizens access timely and proper medical treatment in fighting against the viral disease.” said Simon George, President, Cargill India.

Officials including Davanagere (North) MLA – A. Ravindranath, DC Mahantesh H Bilagi, CEO Vijayamahantesh B Danammanavar, and SP C. B. Ryshyant were also present during the delivery of the 3 ALS ambulances.