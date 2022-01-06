Carlos Ng Promoted to Vice President of Information Technology for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Port Jefferson, NY, January 5, 2021- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is excited to announce the promotion of Carlos Ng, Senior Director of Information Technology Infrastructure (IT), to Vice President of IT.

“Carlos’s exceptional performance and dedication have been instrumental in the IT department’s success,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. “His wealth of experience leading and executing IT strategies will be an asset as we maximize efficiency and facilitate new information systems and technologies that positively impact the care and safety of our patients.

Ng will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing future IT strategies, including organizational

information systems, IT support, and IT infrastructure. In addition, he will oversee the development of mission-critical technologies to support the company’s long-term goals and provide leadership and direction to the IT team.

Ng has been an instrumental leader in the IT transformation throughout his tenure with the company. He began his career with NYCBS four years ago, previously serving as IT Technician, Senior IT Technician, Regional IT Director, and Senior Director IT Infrastructure.

“I will continue to improve professionally and learn new strategies to help the team grow in skills and capabilities,” Ng said. “I’ve learned that you can’t do it all alone, and you need to lean on each other to move forward.”

For more information, please visit nycancer.com