Celebrate the festive season in a healthy way with Setu India

The festive season is around the corner and we can’t keep calm. It is the season for celebration, love, light, laughter, and most importantly, a plethora of yummy treats. The festive season brings about a ton of joy but can often leave a feeling of fatigue and guilt at the end, owing to the packed schedules and lack of self-care. Setu India’s Oral Disintegrating Strips is here for your rescue!!

Oral Disintegrating Strips help in meeting the daily nutrition requirement of the consumers and are available as per the requirement for Mind, Beauty, Family, Immunity Boosting, Vision, and Sleep. It comes in a quick release, safe, and patented mouth dissolving strips formulation providing better absorption and good taste. There are seven products launched under this category. These strips are answers to the self-care that is a must to keep healthy without compromising the fun of the festivity.

Eyes- Whether it is virtual Diwali parties or hours spent catching up with festivities on social media, we are now exposing our eyes more than ever and we need to protect them. Setu’s Eye: Protect Strips provide daily eye nourishment while boosting visual performance, help reduce digital eye strain and improve sleep quality and support overall eye health.

Price: INR 600

Availability:

https://www.setu.in/

Hair- With styling hot tools, exposure to pollution and so much more, our hair goes through a lot during the festive season. Setu’s Hair: Strong Strips contain naturally extracted biotin to promote hair growth, enhance scalp blood circulation and strengthen hair follicles from the root and give you lustrous, thicker, and shinier hair.

Price: INR 600

Availability:

https://www.setu.in/

Family: Daily- There are certain nutrients that our bodies need daily. More often than not, during the festive season, our habits are unable to provide them. Setu’s collection of daily supplement strips addresses all of those requirements. Coming in different flavors, these are Daily: Multi Strips, Daily: Iron Strips, and Daily: Veg. D3 + K2 Strips. Additionally, there is also Immunity: Boost Strips that are packed with three powerful immunity boosters.

Price: INR 600 for each

Availability:

https://www.setu.in/

Mind- Daily: Energy- A healthy lifestyle is a balance of Mind, Body, and Soul, but while maintaining a healthy lifestyle Mind is often overlooked. It also requires nutrients that can keep it healthy and focused. Daily: Energy Strips are the answers to all your mind needs. They boost mental activity and overall productivity

Price: INR 600

Availability:

https://www.setu.in/

All of these strips are naturally flavored in different fruit flavors, making them not only quick to consume but also yummy to taste. These strips are aimed to keep up with our fast-paced lives without missing out on proper nutrition and, offer a myriad of health benefits.

Thus, equip yourself with these and you are set to make the most of the festive season.