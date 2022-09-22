Celebrate the true essence of Bengal, this Navratri with “Bengali Food Fest” at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Satiate your taste buds with a delightful feast from the City Joy at the “Bengali Food Fest” from 23rd September to 2nd October, this year. Durga Puja or Navratri, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated across India. Durga Puja celebrates the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura and these festivities are incomplete without quintessential Bengali delicacies.

On this auspicious occasion, relish flavorsome Bengali cuisine with signature dishes such as Kanch Kola Bhaja, Pooler Dorma, Fish Paturi, Famous Kolkata Chicken Biryani and Rolls, Basanti Pulao, Chicken Dak Bungalow, Nolen Gur Sandesh, Chalet Payes (Jaggery) and more from the menu, which will have a different set of dishes every passing day.

Sit by the Bay of Bengal and satisfy your cravings for Bengali cuisine for a mouth-watering treat only at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach.

Save the date: 23rd September to 2nd October 2022

Time: 19:30 pm to 23:30 pm

Venue: Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Price: INR 1899 + Taxes