Celebrating freedom of healthcare at Bada Malhara

In its continuing attempt to augment and improve, the healthcare infrastructure in Chhattarpur, Aditya Birla Group, Essel Mining & Industries Ltd (EMIL) donated a state-of-the-art digital X-Ray machine at the Bada Malhara health fair.

Chattarpur: As the country celebrates the Amrit Mahotsav, which is 75 years of Independence, a health fair was organized in the block Bada Malhara today. Local MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi inaugurated the state-of-the-art digital X-ray machine provided by Aditya Birla Group, Essel Mining at the health fair.

On this occasion, the equipment was handed over in the presence of the MP Representative Sunil Mishra, Chief Health and Medical Officer Shri Vijay Pathroia, Sub-Divisional Officer Vikas Anand, Block Medical Officer Hemant, Tehsildar Kamlesh, and other senior officials. On the occasion, MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi said, “health fairs are being organized to provide better health facilities to the public at their doorstep” Mr. Lodhi took stock of the arrangements made by the district administration and health department in the health fair.

While inaugurating the block-level health camp at the Community Health Center, Bada Malhara, the Chief Guest of honor, MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi stated that they are working towards providing better health facilities to the citizens. He further added that the Central and State governments are working towards providing basic facilities such as roads, education, and sports.

Aditya Birla Group, Essel Mining has been making sustained efforts to enhance the medical infrastructure of the Chhatarpur district. Earlier on, the company donated an advanced life support ambulance, equipped with a ventilator and life-saving devices, to Buxwaha Community Health Centre. This is in addition to the digital X-ray machine, blood-testing equipment, and other medical tools that were donated last year on Gandhi Jayanti.

Aditya Birla Group, Essel Mining has been awarded the Letter of Intent for the Bunder Diamond Block, a Greenfield mining project located in Buxwaha tehsil of Chhatarpur.

The project, besides generating over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, will help in creating a state-of-the-art infrastructure and new benchmarks for health care and education in the region. This project will greatly enable the economic and social development of the region.

Considering public service as its goal, Aditya Birla Group, Essel Mining is continuously doing community service. Mr. Lodhi mentioned that with the advent of digital X-ray machines, the health services of the Community Medical Center would improve, benefiting over 2.25 lakh, residents from 154 villages of the Badamalhara tehsil.

In the past, the residents of this area had to go to the district headquarters or other district to get digital X-rays done, and now with the availability of the x-ray can avail this facility in their district. In the past, Aditya Birla Group, Essel Mining has provided a CHC and C arm x-ray machine to Chhatarpur District Hospital and the company has donated an ambulance to Buxwaha.