Celebrating ‘Protein For All’: Leading Brands, Industry Associations Embrace Protein Day 2023

India, 27th February 2023: Leading brands and industry associations are joining Protein Day 2023 celebrations to help promote protein awareness and sufficiency in India. Protein is the most essential macronutrient for our overall well-being, but protein deficiency continues to be a trigger for many health concerns. Experts in the country suggest that awareness of protein foods, their benefits and long-term behaviour change among citizens is the need of the hour.To drive this mission, ‘Protein Day’ is observed on 27th February as an annual awareness day to highlight the importance of adequate protein consumption.

With the 2023 theme of ‘Easy Access to Protein for All’, the goal this year is to draw attention to the accessibility of protein foods and encourage citizens to learn more about the many protein food choices available. ‘Right To Protein’, a public-health initiative has garnered overwhelming support from organizations, industry leaders, and subject matter experts to rally the cause of Protein Day this year. Key supporters include protein food manufacturers, associations, and smart protein brands, among others. Freshpick, GladFul, Hello Tempayy, PlantVita, Nihkan, Evolve Foods, LabelBlind, CLFMA Of India, foodio.fit, Agroshift, PCK Agriventures, and more are celebrating Protein Day with educative promotions and conversations.

“Protein plays a crucial role in India’s mission towards nutrition security. But lack of nutritional awareness and protein education remains a concern. Celebrating Protein Day is a means to play a key role in changing India’s nutritional knowledge and help citizens to bridge the awareness and accessibility gap,” said D. Varun Reddy, Director and CEO of Sneha Group, a leading Indian poultry conglomerate. “By doing the same, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing quality and affordable nutrition to consumers, which has always been at the core of our existence”.

“As a representative of the Indian restaurant industry, we strongly believe that the food we make and serve is a vehicle for good health and nourishment. And protein plays a significant role in the growth and development of every consumer’s health. We are proud to celebrate Protein Day along with ‘Right To Protein’ to help play our part in bridging the existing knowledge and accessibility gap for adequate protein consumption in India”, added Jaison Chacko, Secretary General at The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India.

VyalAdhye, Founder of Freshpick, Seafood and Meat Specialists said, “As producers of safe, and chemical-free lean meat and seafood products, we understand the importance of educating consumers about protein. India suffers from low protein intake mainly due to the many myths and low awareness of the importance of protein in our nutritional requirements. A kilogram of fresh chicken is the most economical source of protein to meet the dietary requirements of an Indian household, specifically for 75% of the country who are non-vegetarians. But even non-vegetarians in India do not consume adequate protein, therefore we need to observe a dedicated Protein Day to simply remind Indian citizens that protein needs to be included in every meal, about 1/4th of their plates!”

“The 2023 Protein Day theme is about protein accessibility. And easy-to-access protein for all starts by offering protein choices that can be incorporated into one’s daily life. As a result, the Indian food industry needs to innovate and bring forth more protein food choices for all kinds of diets. We strongly believe protein consumption in India is going to exponentially grow over the next decade, driven by favourable demographics and increased purchasing power”, added Siddharth Ramasubramanian, CEO & Founder of Hello Tempayy, stated.

The urgent need to create awareness about protein consumption in India with the Protein Day movement is gaining rightful momentum. Protein Day will witness a nutritional education drive on protein at different platforms in the country, including social media-led mass awareness, supported by like-minded individuals, brands, organisations, experts, associations and more. Join the movement, celebrate #ProteinDay today and take a step toward a more nutritionally secure world.