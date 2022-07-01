Celebration of 140th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy by Bengal Health Foundation

Lifetime achievement award to Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder of the first corporate chain of hospitals in India, the Apollo Hospitals

1st July 2022, Kolkata: Bengal Health Foundation in association with Tata Steel celebrated National Doctors’ Day in honor of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was not only a physician himself but a philanthropist, educationist, and social worker, who also served as Chief Minister of West Bengal for 14 years. On the occasion, The Bengal Health Foundation handed over the lifetime achievement award to Dr. Prathap C Reddy today. He is an entrepreneur and eminent cardiologist who founded the first corporate chain of hospitals in India, the Apollo Hospitals. India Today ranked him 48th in its 2017 list of India’s 50 most powerful people. Dr. Reddy was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and received the Padma Vibhushan, which is India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2010. Presently he is 89 years old. A panel discussion was also organized on the topic “Life and Times of Dr. B C Roy” to commemorate the day.

The panel discussion took place in the esteemed presence of Vice-Chancellor and a professor of economics at St. Xavier’s University Rev Fr Felix Raj, Managing Director of Apollo Hospital, Mr. Nicholas Low, Retired Indian Administrative Services officer Mr. Jawhar Sircar, Director of British Council Kolkata Mr. Debanjan Chakraborti, Dr. Gagandeep Karg, Dr. Ajay Kumar, and many other eminent doctors were present to grace the occasion and the session was moderated by Chairman, Bengal Health Foundation Dr. Amit Ghose and Mr. Manoj Mohanka.

A special tribute was given to Dr. B C Roy through an oration documentary on the “Life and Times of Bidhan Roy in the admiration of the architect of Bengal, the legendary Pandit Bikram Ghosh performed a special musical performance as a grand finale for the evening.

While addressing the media Dr. Amit Ghose, Chairman of Bengal Health Foundation said, “Doctor’s Day is a very significant occasion both for the doctors as well as for the society we serve. The celebration of this day is a noble attempt to put emphasis on the role played by all the doctors in our lives. This day is actually celebrated in India to honor one of the great physicians Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy and I personally feel overwhelmed to honor him on his birth anniversary by paying the tribute through this event. This event is to commemorate the life and times of Dr B C Roy and his remarkable contribution towards the organization of medical institutions and his relentless efforts as an educationist, philanthropist and visionary to serve the state of west Bengal.”

