Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and TV anchor Ambika Anand laud the benefits of EVOCUS H2O, India’s first black alkaline water

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and popular NDTV anchor Ambika Anand vouched for the benefits of India’s first mineral-rich, black alkaline water EVOCUS H2O and identifies it as a healthy alternative to regular water for sustained hydration, better detoxification and boosting body’s immunity. (Source: Instagram)

Speaking on her experience with EVOCUS H20 on her Instagram handle, https://www.instagram.com/p/CDi7I6GHaZt/?igshid=198h0y71s1aygPooja Makhija says, “Staying healthy and staying hydrated with boosted immunity is quite the need of the hour. I do feel in general, most people don’t really realize the value of water as a key nutrient to keep many diseases such as cancers, having boosted immunity and other anti aging factors at bay., Now when water is packed, not only with hydration but also nutrition. It’s quite like putting a cherry on the cake. Now, Evocus is India’s first alkaline blackwater that has 70 essential minerals that are got from the core of the earth. All these minerals have high potency because they are very easily absorbed through the mucosal membrane and therefore increase the absorption as well as assimilation of other nutrients, that have taken perhaps in the form of supplementation. These minerals improve the alkalinity of the water, helps you detoxify, helps you reduce acidity, It hydrates you faster and keeps you hydrated longer. So I would definitely tell everyone to keep focus on good hydration and most definitely try Evocus and feel the difference”

Furth­­­­­­­er YasminKarachiwala,sharing her experience on her social media handlehttps://www.instagram.com/p/CDoD-69AW_W/?igshid=10blegihwwgnw, adds, “Staying Fit has always been a necessity. I started using Evocussince 30 days and I really feel the difference. It reduces the acid build up throughout the day due to its high ph alkalinity and keeps my body neutral. Evocus’s is alkaline water which is black in color due to more 70+ natural minerals which are essential for our daily intake. As Evocus is loaded with minerals and has high alkalinity it continuously flushes out toxins in our body and gives better detoxification. This is surely a game changer. I recommend you give it a shot. I have shared the link in my bio. Switch to black today with Evocus.”

Finally, Ambika Anand sharing her views on Evocus H2O on https://www.instagram.com/p/CDvL3ggHcKn/?igshid=ruzfatp5vclhconcludes , “Black is always in. Walls, a mask, clothes, makeup and now even what I drink. Evocus, India’s first black alkaline water. It has 70+ trace minerals which are naturally black in color, which are taken from the earth’s crust, from a rare deposit in Texas, USA. Run, pump, work it. If you like to be a trendsetter than you have to be on the top of your game. Evocus, Black Alkaline Water facilitates superior hydration and better detoxification all throughout the day. Water that is black in color and does more functions than normal water. It’s truly a game-changer for all of us. Its Black as the Minerals. Switch to Black with Evocus.”

Evocus was launched in June 2019 by AV Organics, the revolutionary black alkaline water enriched with 70+ natural minerals imparting its unique black colour. Being 100% natural, 100% black, the water provides sustained hydration, better detoxification, reduced acidity & Boosted Immunity. Moreover, a zero contributor to glucose calories and carbs, it is also an exceptional nutrient booster for the new-age consumers and millennial who are always on the go and is available at Amazon, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal.