Central Park launches a 15-bed Covid care facility with oxygen support at Flower Valley project in Gurugram

Central Park, a reputed luxury real estate developer, has launched a 15 bed Covid care facility at Central Park Flower Valley project, located on Sohna Road in Gurugram, to safeguard their 250 residents from COVID-19. Along with beds supported by adequate Oxygen cylinders and concentrators, the Group has also tied up with Medanta hospital to set up an E- Clinic at their project Central Park Resorts to help the residents who require any medical assistance. The Covid care centre at Flower Valley is equipped with trained medical staff, oxygen cylinders for support, and doctors on call for the Covid infected patients showing mild patients.

The 24×7 facility, maintained by the trained staff present here, assures quality checks of hygiene and cleanliness. The team at Central Park Resorts has also been proactive in arranging beds for other medical facilities of Central Parkers. In case of an emergency, a Quarantine center for Central Park staff is also maintained.

The Group is also providing its staff members and frontline workers engaged at the Covid care centre all the required immunity building Vitamins and mineral supplements, along with all the protection gears like mask, face shields and gloves. This distribution is being done at their project Central Park Resorts, at intervals of every few days. Central Park Resorts also has in-house availability of ambulance services around the clock with oxygen support and an arrangement for Oxygen cylinders and concentrators. The Group has also arranged for in-house vaccination Camps for residents and RT-PCR camps to detect Covid-19 and timely treatment.

To ensure that Covid-19 infection doesn’t spread to other residents, the trash of Covid-19 affected apartments is being disposed of in a separate biodegradable bag. Special care is also being taken to sanitize the apartments of positive patients and provide home delivery of medicines and food to the patients and their families.

In these testing times, some of the residents have come forward and given 15 new Oxygen Concentrators of different capacities. Elaborating more on this initiative of the Group, Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park, said, “During these tough times, we hope for a speedy recovery of the entire nation. We are trying to do our bit by safeguarding our residential communities. We are all together, and we believe that we all will rise above this challenge to experience a better future. The residents are like our family, and we will not leave any stone unturned to assure their complete safety and security.”