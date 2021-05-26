Central Park ties up with Medanta hospital to organize vaccination camp; 300 residents get the jab

Gurugram: To save the residents from the hassle of crowded hospitals and long queues, Central Park, a reputed luxury real estate developer organized a Covid-19 vaccination camp in association with Medanta Hospital at Central Park Resorts project in Gurugram on Monday. As many as 300 residents between the age group of 18 and 45 years got the Covishield jab at the e-clinic here.

Praising the efforts of Central Park and Medanta Hospital, Virender Chaudhary, a resident of Central Park, said, “The vaccination drive was well organised and came as a sigh of relief for many residents who were unable to get the slot online at the vaccination centres in Gurugram. Social distancing norms were strictly followed at the e-clinic here.”

The Group is also providing its staff members and frontline workers all the required immunity building Vitamins and mineral supplements, along with the protection gears like masks, face shields, and gloves at intervals of every few days. Central Park Resorts also has an in-house availability of ambulance services around the clock with oxygen support and an arrangement for oxygen cylinders and concentrators. Earlier, RT-PCR camps were also set up here to test suspected cases of Covid-19 and help in timely treatment.

Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park, said, “During these tough times, we hope for a speedy recovery of the entire nation. We are trying to do our bit by safeguarding our residential communities. We are all together, and we believe that we all will rise above this challenge to experience a better future. The residents are like our family, and we will not leave any stone unturned to assure their complete safety and security.”