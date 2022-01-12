Central Park ties up with Medanta hospital to organize vaccination camp for its residents

Gurugram: Central Park, a reputed luxury real estate developer organized a Covid-19 vaccination camp for its residents in association with Medanta Hospital at Central Park Resorts in Gurugram on Tuesday. The camp was organized at the e-clinic here to administer the first dose of Covaxin to the children between the age group of 15 and 18 years and to give the booster dose of Covishield and Covaxin to the elderlies above the age of 60 years.

All COVID protocols, including social distancing, sanitization, and temperature check were followed during the vaccination drive.

Mr. Amarjit Bakshi, CMD Central Park, said, “To safeguard our residential communities and provide a healthy lifestyle to our residents, we are delighted to play an important role in the vaccination drive. We all have to work collectively to fight this global pandemic, and we are thankful to Medanta for its support. We appeal to the people to get vaccinated to prevent the adverse effects of Covid-19.”