Centre for Diabetic Foot Care & Research (CDFCR) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) organise workshop on Diabetic Foot Care

Bengaluru, 23rd April 2022: Centre for Diabetic Foot Care & Research (CDFCR), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal in association with Department of Surgery, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal & Indian Podiatry Association (IPA), Karnataka Chapter inaugurated the workshop on Diabetic Foot care called “Update on Diabetic Foot, Manipal- 2022” on 23rd April 2022 in the T.M.A Pai Auditorium at MAHE Manipal.

The inauguration ceremony was presided by Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal. The Chief guests of the event were Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal and Dr. Geetha Ravindran Menon, Scientist E ICMR, New Delhi. The guest of honour was Dr. A P S Suri, National President, Indian Podiatry Association.

Also present were Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao, Dean, KMC, Dr. Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent, Kasturba Hospital, Dr. G Arun Maiya, Dean, MCHP and Dr. Dinesh B V, Professor and Head Department of Gen Surgery, KMC, Manipal.

The workshop included sessions from healthcare experts who talked about various issues pertaining to foot complications among people with diabetes. Through presentations and demonstrations, the speakers elaborated on the latest treatment procedures and newer technologies in Diabetic Foot Care.

Speaking about the workshop Dr. HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor MAHE said “We are extremely proud to be inaugurating this workshop on Diabetic foot care. The advanced diabetic foot care centre in Kasturba Hospital, Manipal is doing tremendous work to alleviate the suffering of people with diabetic foot complications. In addition to providing comprehensive care, the centre also focuses on quality research in the field of diabetic foot. This workshop is one more step towards increasing the level of awareness and treatments available in this area.”

Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao, Dean, Kasturba Medical College said “Several cases of foot amputations can be prevented with proper foot care, early identification and treatment. This workshop will certainly help in increase of knowledge and awareness through multi-disciplinary sessions for diabetic foot care, Medicine, Surgery, Nutrition, and Endocrinology.”

Dr. G. Arun Maiya, Dean, Manipal College of Health Professionals said “Diabetes Mellitus” has seen an increased prevalence from the time it was discovered especially in India. Every 30 seconds, 2 people get their lower limb amputated globally and in the Indian scenario, diabetic foot care is largely neglected. Also, healthcare providers too aren’t adequately aware of foot care. Early identification and treatment is crucial for people with Diabetes Mellitus. Through our Diabetic Foot Care Centre and workshops like this we hope to ease the pain and suffering of people with this condition.”

The Diabetic foot Centre at Kasturba Hospital renders services with advanced neurological, musculoskeletal and vascular assessment, plantar pressure measurement, and management of diabetic foot, offloading footwear, footwear prescription and also foot ulcer care. In addition to comprehensive care, center also focuses on quality research in the field of diabetic foot and has attracted more than 4 crore research grants and signed more than 12 MoU with international, national institution and industry and with more than 12 adjunct faculty members.