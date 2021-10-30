Check your heart before you start exercising

Exercise and physical workout instructions

Give yourself time to gradually improve and adapt to increase in exercise intensity. Don’t pack a week worth of activity into a day or two. Try to maintain a moderate level of activity throughout the week. Aim for a total body workout of cardio, strength training, flexibility and balance exercises. Always consult your doctor about any medical conditions which can affect your exercise regime and follow the doctor’s advice.

Dietary advice

• Right food before and after exercise is important

• Not eating enough before a workout can make you dizzy, light-headed, nauseated or lethargic

• A light snack instead of heavy snack is advised before workout

• Time your pre-workout snack right with proper portion sizes

• Rehydrate – High-intensity workout leads to dehydration. Hence, proper hydration is needed

• Post workout – Refuel your body with good amount of carbs and proteins. Do not skip your carbs.

“As a general rule, the heart rate should not cross more than double the baseline heart rate; 10% variation is within the safe zone. If one cannot recognize one’s own heart-beat, then the person should seek help from a doctor. Participation screening is an extremely valuable method to detect and treat pre-existing heart problems. For people taking up endurance sports like marathons, and exercising at gyms, pre-participation screening is very essential. For regular runners, annual screening of cardiovascular fitness will suffice,” explained Dr. J Harikishan, Senior General Physician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad.