Chicco introduces ComfyPro Face Mask for young kids…

Now that families have started to venture out gradually and kids are also going out and playing with friends, therefore taking care of hygiene and protection becomes all the more crucial. As parents, we must ensure that our kids always wear a face mask when they are stepping outdoors such that they remain well protected against germs and illnesses.

While there are various kinds of masks available in the market for adults however, the same mask cannot be used for kids given their needs and usage is different. Given that a child’s face is smaller, hence they need a small size mask that fits their face well and at the same time prevents them from fidgeting with it. More so, it should be made of fabric that is soft and does not inhibits the child’s ability to breathe comfortably.

In line with the above needs, Chicco is launching Face Mask for kids – ChiccoComfyPro Face Mask in Breathable fabric that has been specially designed for kids in the age group of 3-6 and 7-12 years understanding their needs and what best suits them, thus ensuring well-being and protection for kids by preventing the chances of infection when they step outdoors.

Benefits of ChiccoComfyPro Face Mask

1. It has been specially designed for kids in age group of 3-6 years and 7-12 years

2. Made of Soft & Breathable fabric, it lets the child breathe comfortably

3. ChiccoComfyPro Face Masks come in cheerful designs & decorations which the kids can relate to and will encourage them to wear it.

4. With adjustable ear-loops, Chicco face mask ensure that it fits the child’s face properly while being soft & delicate on their face.

5. With its 6 Layer Filtration, ChiccoComfyPro Face Mask helps filter 95% of particles >= 0.3 microns, dust, pollens etc. and keeps the young one’s safe outdoors.

6. It is Re-usable up-to 25 washes while maintaining its 95% Filtration efficiency

ChiccoComfyproFace Masksare available at Chicco Stores, Baby Shops and Online platforms like Myntra and Amazon