Children from the We Can We Will Foundation demonstrate Yoga asanas at Growel’s 101 Mall to commemorate International Yoga Day 2022

There is no doubt that practising Yoga has to become an essential part of our everyday lives to keep our bodies fit and minds stress-free. Celebrating the International Yoga Day, about 30 children from the We Can We Will Foundation demonstrated essential yoga postures to visitors at the Growel’s 101 Mall, suburban Mumbai’s favourite family destination located on the Western Express Highway in Kandivali.

Signalling the message of embracing Yoga in our everyday lifestyles, the children demonstrated more than 15 asanas of Yoga like Tadasana, Vakrasama, Hastpadasana, Parvatasana, Paschimotasana, Setu Bandhasanaand Bhujangasana, to name a few. Many customers of Growel’101 Mall attended the demonstration and performed the asanas along with the children.

After the demonstration, the kids had some fun time at the mall and were treated at the food court. Growel’s 101 Mall also gifted umbrellas to the children and made small donations to the foundation trust.

The We Can We Will Foundation was founded by Pankaj Thakkar with the dream to build a group of individuals, who would help to create better opportunities and possibilities for children who need financial aid to give a boost to their lives. The foundation’s operations are supported by skilled volunteers and a network of associates who have accomplished various projects impacting over 300 children every week.

Growel’s 101 Mall is committed to playing an active role in the betterment of the society and surroundings of their operational area. Over the years, Growel’s 101 Mall has taken many social initiatives like donating anti-pollution masks to Mumbai Traffic Police, engaging customers to support Solar Lamp donation to the tribal residents of the SGNP, and also beautification of the flyover wall overlooking the mall entrance gates, among others.