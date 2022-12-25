Christmas Eve arrives at Kamineni Hospitals

Hyderabad, 25th December 2022: Kamineni Hospitals celebrated Christmas with their employees on December 23, 2022, at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad. As a part of Christmas celebrations, Kamineni conducted the KPL(Kamineni Premier League) and Badminton tournament, and other cultural activities to encourage fitness, health, and getting the group together notwithstanding their official rank. Employees from all the branches of Kamineni Hospitals, and the nursing home community in the city of Hyderabad, took part in all the activities.

A total of 88 players participated in the cricket League and almost 80 people were in the badminton tournament. Nomination for the league was started five days prior to the event. The employees actively participated in the initiative and made it more engaging. Eight teams played matches on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The winning team, runner-up team, and other participating teams were rewarded with prizes and certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gayathri Kamineni, COO, of Kamineni Hospitals, said, Kamineni, is always concerned with employee satisfaction and takes steps to encourage them. An exciting Christmas celebration full of fun and activities began. Carols, Christmas cake cutting, cultural activities, rewards and recognitions, and prize distribution for KPL and KBT kicked off an exciting Christmas day. I hope this energy lasts throughout their journey. Ending the year on a sweet note and sharing special moments with our guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Ambati, Group Head, HR Department, Kamineni Hospitals, said, “The Kamineni Premier League and Badminton tourney was organized as a fun activity to foster the spirit of togetherness among our employees. For Kamineni, the health and happiness of its employees are paramount. The daily work of our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff involves a lot of stress. So, This event was organized to help them de-stress and to foster a feeling of togetherness among our employees. We hope to conduct more such events in the future.”

The winning teams are given a rolling trophy. The runner-up team and other participating teams were given appreciation certificates.

In order to foster good health and keep up the morale of its employees, Kamineni will be organizing more such events in the future too.