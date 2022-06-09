Cipla launches ‘Easylax L’,a sugar-free oral emulsion laxative forconstipation relief

Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; and hereafter referred to as “Cipla”) announced the launch of Easylax L, the latest addition to its range of offerings under the Easylax franchise, for relief from constipation.

Cipla has previously launched Easylax (Milk of Magnesia & Liquid Paraffin) and EasylaxPlus (Milk of Magnesia, Liquid Paraffin & Sodium Picosulfate). Cipla’s new Easylax L variant has10 gm per 15ml of lactuloseas its core ingredient, which helps water inflow into the colon for easy passing of stools.

Easylax L is sugar free and currently available in lemon flavour. The emulsion is available in quantities of200 mland100 ml which is priced at INR 225 and INR 115 respectively. It is available across chemists andon e-pharmacy platformsin India.

Commenting on the new variant, Achin Gupta, CEO, OneIndia Business, Cipla said, “There is immense scope to explore solutions in the constipation segment in India since consumers continue to actively seek remedies to address this through various means like Ayurveda, exercise, medications and home remedies. With the launch of the new variant of Easylax L, we aim to provide a high-quality affordable solution that is also tasty and healthy to our customers to ease their struggle against constipation.”