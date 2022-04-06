Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre organized ‘Saath-Saath’ event in Warje, Pune

Warje, Pune, April 6th, 2022: Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre today, organized ‘Saath-Saath’ an event in Warje Pune that brought together patients, caregivers, volunteers and their families for an interactive afternoon. The event was graced by Ms. Rumana Hamied, Managing Trustee, Cipla Foundation and Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre, Mr. M K. Hamied, Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, Cipla and several other noted leaders from Cipla and Cipla Foundation. The event saw volunteers, caregivers and patients share their inspiring experiences with palliative care at the Centre. Ciplaites who have worked with the Cipla Palliative Care Centre and Cipla Foundation for up to 39 years were felicitated at the event for service and dedication to the respective organizations.
Speaking about the event, Ms. Rumana Hamied, Managing Trustee, Cipla Foundation and Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre said: “It gives me immense joy to see all our brave hearts come together to make this event a resounding success. At Cipla Foundation we are committed to our purpose of ‘Caring for Life’ and listening to people whose lives we were able to touch through palliative care encourages us to better serve patients with serious illnesses and strengthen this ecosystem.”