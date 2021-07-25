Cognizant sets up a 50-bed ICU ward at Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad, July 25, 2021: Cognizant, in partnership with Round Table India Trust, has set up a 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at Osmania General Hospital that was dedicated to the people today by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology Departments, Telangana.

The ICU ward has been set up at the cost of INR 1.05 crore and is equipped with multipara monitors, suction apparatus double jar, syringe pumps, automated external defibrillators, six and twelve channels’ ECG machines, and a new elevator for patients. The facility is a significant boost to the medical infrastructure and aims to make state-of-the-art critical care health services accessible to underserved communities of the city.

The project is part of ‘Operation C3’ – Cognizant’s COVID-19 nationwide rapid response programme to combat the pandemic.

The new ICU ward will cater to poor patients. Osmania General Hospital already has 250 ICU beds and these 50 beds are added additionally I formed Dr. Nagender, Superintendent of the Osmania General Hospital

Speaking at the event, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology Departments, Telangana, said, “Preparedness is the best way to handle any crisis, including the pandemic. No patient should miss out on treatment due to the lack of medical infrastructure. The effort undertaken by Cognizant and Round Table India Trust in setting up this ICU ward at Osmania General Hospital is commendable, and their initiative will enable the government hospital in dealing with any future wave and help mitigate the crisis.”

I am happy that with this facility coming up, even the poor will be able to utilise the most advanced health infrastructure. Jayesh thanked Cognizant for their support and Round Table India Trust for their coordination.

Jayesh also appreciated the services offered by the Helping Hands Foundation for guiding, counselling patients, and creating awareness about healthy living.

The hospital has been embarking on new initiatives such as Skin Bank, the only one of its kind in the state. Mostly these facilities are seen in the west. I was also present during its inauguration.

Cognizant has operationalized several response initiatives in the state for displaced people, front-line warriors, and underserved students and communities to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

“Protecting our people, their families, and communities have been a top priority. We have delivered immediate relief across India through the Cognizant Foundation and our longstanding partners to meet the demands of the crisis and help save lives. The new 50-bed ICU ward in Telangana will ensure the most vulnerable receive timely care and attention,” said Sailaja Josyula, Global Delivery Head in Cognizant’s Banking & Financial Services Practice.

“Initiatives like these are a step forward in enabling timely treatment to COVID-19 patients and making it safer for health workers to carry on their fight against the virus,” This project is implemented under our pan India Medical relief initiative called Project Heal. Round Table India Trust is Greaful to Cognizant for choosing them to be implementation partners. said

Moriya Philip, President, Round Table India and Dilip Kumar Singh, President, Round Table International

During the peak of the second wave, Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of IT services major, had dedicated a 40-bedded COVID-19 Care Centre at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Hyderabad, worth INR 88 lakh earlier in May 2021.

In the first wave, Cognizant had donated more than 25,000 protective gear and 60 pieces of medical equipment to five institutions (four government hospitals and one not-for-profit institution) at the cost of INR 1.30 crore, funded 7980 protection kits, 750 digital devices, 18929 grocery kits and 186430 meals worth INR 2 crore, and spent INR 8 lakh for COVID-19 testing equipment for use in the Blue Peter Public Health Research Center, Hyderabad.