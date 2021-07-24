Cognizant sets up a 50-bed ICU ward at Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad, July 24, 2021. Cognizant, in partnership with Round Table India Trust, has set up a 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward (Isolation Facility for Pandemic) at Osmania General Hospital. It is set up at the cost of Rs 1.05 crore. It will be formally inaugurated tomorrow by Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology Departments, Telangana.

It is equipped with multipara monitors, suction apparatus double jar, syringe pumps, automated external defibrillators, six and twelve channels’ ECG machines and a new elevator for patients. The facility is a significant boost to the medical infrastructure and aims to make the state-of-the-art critical care health services accessible to underserved communities of the city.

The project is part of ‘Operation C3’ – Cognizant’s COVID-19 nationwide rapid response programme to combat the pandemic.