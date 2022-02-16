Comment on Obstructive Sleep Apnea by Dr. Aviral Roy Consultant- Intensivist, Medica Superspecialty Hospital

By Dr. Aviral Roy Consultant- Intensivist, Medica Superspecialty Hospital

“How do you diagnose sleep apnea is that there are many tests that one can do, the most common one to do is Sleep Test, you can come to a hospital or the sleep technician comes to your house and they attach some equipment to you and let you sleep. They will check if your oxygen levels drop or not.

How do you know if anyone is at risk of sleep apnea if anyone who snores at night, than person is at very very high risk of sleep apnea.

The reason why this is a dangerous disease is that because when you are sleeping you do not get enough oxygen.

The people are very tired in the morning, can have high BP, severe acidity and in very advanced cases they can have seizures or they can fall sleep while doing normal activities like driving. So it is a very high risk disease, many times if people get admitted with obstructive sleep apnea, it complicates with pneumonia and other medical conditions as well.”