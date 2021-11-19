‘COMMUNICON 2021’ conference at Apollo Hospitals, to bridge the communication void between various stakeholders, patients!

Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad; in association with the Society for Development & Implementation of Professional Curriculum for Communication in Healthcare and in collaboration with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India; is hosting a conference COMMUNICON 2021 on 20th & 21st November 2021 at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad. The conference attended by medical professionals will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Dr. (Smt.) Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Hon’ble Lt. Governor of Puducherry.Dr. Pratap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Group of Hospitals and Dr.AbhijatSheth, President, NBEMS; among others, will be attending the Conference.

COMMUNICON 2021,will empower the delegates to communicate effectively with different stakeholders involved in healthcare delivery. It has tremendous significance especially from patients’ perspective, to help bridge the communication void often seen leading to distrust and ugly face-offs between patients and medical community. Interested delegates could contact Vamshi Krishna, 9640624333, to register for the Conference.