Connect and Heal felicitates medical community and with Healthcare Excellence Awards

Bengaluru, April 18, 2022: Connect and Heal, a leading health-tech company providing end-to-end coordinated care in India, recently hosted the Healthcare Excellence Awards marking the World Health Day. The Awards recognised the achievements of organisations that demonstrate excellence in corporate, healthcare facilities, diagnostics, and individual segments.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on the entire human race, highlighting two major issues: it is an unequal world; and second, our social, political, and commercial decisions are contributing to the health crisis. Adding to the problem is the current primary healthcare system in India which is highly fragmented and marked by lack of access, quality, patient-centric approach and assurance of desired clinical outcomes. Founded in 2016, by Sanjay Vinayak, Galveender Kaur, and Elwinder Singh, Connect and Heal envisions to address these challenges with a connected care ecosystem with a focus on delivering patient outcomes.

The awardees were recognized for their contribution in delivering end-to-end healthcare facilities to users. The idea is to ensure that all concerned stakeholders come together for the purpose of ensuring access and affordability of care.

Speaking about this, Galveen Kaur and Elwinder Singh, Co-Founders, Connect and Heal, jointly said, “We have witnessed an overwhelming yet thought provoking crisis in the last two years. The medical ecosystem went beyond the call of duty using innovation and technology to save countless lives. Through this Awards ceremony, we intend to honour the incredible efforts of healthcare providers and corporate HR leaders and our network partners integral to the mission of Connect and Heal.” “We will continue our effort to standardize care protocols across the healthcare sector and provide 360° care.”

For the ‘Employer providing most comprehensive care’ category, GSK won the award. The other nominees were P&G and BP. Wipro won the ‘Best Implemented Healthcare Program Award’, a category which also had contenders such as Amazon and DP world. The honour of ‘Most Empathetic Healthcare Program’ went to Optum. The other nominees in this category were Deloitte and Microsoft.

When it came to ‘Most Effective Healthcare Program’, Jubilant FoodWorks took the honour in a category that had Siemens and Accenture among the nominees. In the hospitals category, Max Healthcare won the ‘Best Patient Experience Provider’ award. Metropolis was named as the ‘Most Popular Diagnostic Lab’ among others such as SRL and Anand Diagnostic Laboratory (a Neuberg associate) based on user reviews.

Shivani Sindhwani, Manager – Compensation and Benefits, Wipro Limited in her congratulatory message said, “It’s been a very special journey for us over the last year, with the entire HR community over the fence to impart the best of facilities in terms of healthcare and overall well-being of their employees. We are thankful to Connect and Heal for their continued support during this time in helping us deliver the best of healthcare services. I would also like to thank C&H for being a trusted, flexible and creative partner with us through the entire journey helping us design new programs as well as ways of implementations. Happy to have partnered with you and thankful for the recognition.” “We are thankful to the entire Connect and Heal team for this recognition. It’s an honour to get such an award and we are delighted. Having such an award actually boosts up the confidence that our vision and ideas are on the right track on what we are trying to achieve. I feel as an organisation we are not yet fully there but we are definitely trying to make an effort to build wellness not only as an initiative but also bring it under the ambit of everyone’s DNA. This journey would not have been complete if I do not mention the kind support we have received from all our wellness partners especially C&H who have been with us since the inception”, said Vikram Raisinghani, Head – Rewards & HR Analytics, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.

Connect and Heal has been working for the past five years to understand the existing healthcare delivery challenges globally and bring the concept of a Healthcare Management Organization toIndia. It is working towards standardizing healthcare. With a corporate team of 400+ members, it is helping patients receive care that matches global benchmarks. Connect and Heal today serves as the first port of call for assured healthcare for its users and their dependents.By integrating the entire spectrum of healthcare from preventive to curative, and post-cure follow ups for patients and their families, the platform acts as a complete umbrella.