Connect and Heal sets up a fully equipped War Room to tackle the Omicron wave

Mumbai, December 30, 2021: Connect and Heal, an integrated health-tech company providing end-to-end coordinated care and health cover, has launched a comprehensive range of initiatives aimed at proactively ensuring readiness for the anticipated third wave of Omicron variant. As India’s upcoming healthcare management organization, Connect and Heal has set up a fully-equipped War Room to monitor the spread of the Omicron variant.

Connect and Heal has deployed Quick Response Teams for strategic preparedness encompassing all areas. The company has devised an action plan to guide and support corporates that are returning to work as well as the communities they operate within, through its extensive network.

Speaking about this, Sanjay Vinayak, Founder and CEO, Connect and Heal, said, “The pandemic has been the most widespread medical contingency of our times. However, there is opportunity in adversity. Apart from the learnings from the first two pandemic waves, we also have technology and real-time monitoring capabilities to help us tackle the new variant this time. Connect and Heal has been working towards forming an integrated care network since inception. In times like this, care coordination with proper handoffs will be the need of the hour in an otherwise in-siloed approach to handling an outbreak. Moreover, we do not just bring an individual into our ambit but rather the entire family and dependents. It is this approach that will be a differentiator in handling possible exigencies or even preventing any crisis situation at the outset.”

Connect and Heal’s four-pronged strategy covers employees at worksite, homesite, near-sites and hospitals, and recovery of COVID expenses through insurance claims to ensure 360-degree support for communities. For workplaces, the company is covering vaccination, identifying vulnerabilities, and undertaking regular Rapid Antigen Testing for on-premise employees. The company is also offering dedicated Medical Officers to advise senior leadership on best practices, and enable well-informed as well as quick decision-making. There are also ambulances on standby to rush employees to hospitals if needed.

For those at home, Connect and Heal is offering teleconsultation services and has made provision for home-based RTPCR testing, priority reporting, and facilitation of home or out-of-home isolation for infected members including 14-day doctor teleconsultation and COVID management kits. Wherever needed, oxygen support at home will be made available. Standby ambulances will also be deployed to rush a patient to hospital if needed.

Adding further, Dr Chetan Shah, Cardiologist and President Clinical Governance, Connect and Heal, said: “The initiatives launched in light of the upcoming rise in infections is a step towards helping communities. We aim to empower them with swift, precise and quality care for COVID as well as non-COVID medical needs. Even after two waves, the Indian healthcare services continue to operate in a fragmented way. This is where our integrated, tech driven, end-to-end care system will be an enabler.”

Connect and Heal has set up a network of COVID and non-COVID ambulances, basic and advanced life support, and even intra or inter-city transport for transferring patients to hospitals. Cutting edge tech tools such as hospital bed finder, round-the-clock access to care guide team, and on-ground assistance for hospital admissions will be facilitated in major cities of the country. Through its ‘Insurance Claim Assistance service’, the company is also enabling insurance claim support for hassle-free reimbursements of COVID expenses from insurance.

Connect and Heal provides 360-degree care through its core, multidisciplinary, in-house team backed by a preferred network of specialist clinics, ambulance network, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and pharmacies across 60+ Indian cities. They function as holistic health managers and the first port of call for families in the event of an illness, thus reenforcing the concept of family doctors ensuring end-to-end care. The company has been working since the past five years to understand the existing healthcare delivery challenges globally and aim to bring the concept of a Healthcare Management Organization to India.