CORE Diagnostics embarks on its national expansion plans, launches two new labs in Delhi and Bengaluru

CORE Diagnostics, a NABL and CAP-accredited high-end clinical laboratory based out of Gurgaon, today announced the launch of two new labs in Delhi and Bengaluru, respectively, as part of their aggressive plans to expand their footprint in India and shift beyond their B2B offerings. The Delhi Lab in Green Park is fully operational and has been accepting samples across Delhi NCR, and the second diagnostic lab in Richmond Circle, Bengaluru has just started operations.

Molecular genetic testing is still at a nascent stage in India. It is poised to grow as a shift is observed from reactive to a preventive approach, with more focus on integrated diagnostics. While routine tests are a mainstay of the industry, attention around genetic testing has been building up over the years in line with the growing awareness towards preventive healthcare. With customer’s & clinicians’ expectations of fast reporting, geographical expansion has become a need for the business. CORE Diagnostic’s lab expansion aims to tap this change and provide advanced testing solutions to the customers closer to them.

The new well-equipped facilities are staffed with highly skilled and qualified pathologists and technicians and will provide a wide range of tests starting from health packages to launching reproductive testing to high-end molecular testing. CORE Diagnostics continues to offer home collection facilities at various locations, ensuring test results are delivered promptly. The quick turnaround time of reporting from being located closer to the customer, will vastly expand the base of customers that can be serviced. Till date, CORE has collected 750K high-end diagnostics samples from over 120 cities across India and ten international locations. Within a year, we will have the capability to pick up samples from over 300 cities across India & with deeper global expansion planned across Asia, Middle East & Africa.

In addition to these owned and operated labs, CORE is also expanding through partnerships. They recently partnered with GJ Diagnostics Lab in Ludhiana to expand their presence across Punjab & with Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) testing.

Commenting on the launch, Dinesh Chauhan, CEO, CORE Diagnostics, said, “We, at CORE, have constantly endeavored to ensure affordable and accessible high-end diagnostics to all. These two new labs are the first steps in our commitment to expand our presence and meet the increasing demand for high-quality diagnostics. With our investment in automation and our sustained efforts to bring in advanced testing in India, we are building customer touchpoints enabling a high-quality experience for our customers. We are delighted to be executing on our vision of making quality diagnostics accessible to more people through our partnerships and lab expansion plans. We look to provide timely & the highest quality of diagnostic services to over 300 Indian cities & to expand our presence in countries across Asia, Middle East & Africa.”

The Bangalore lab is the first major investment in South India and will also serve as a digital pathology hub. All samples collected there, will be scanned, and examined by the pathologists in CORE’s Gurgaon lab and referred to our global panel of organ specialists if necessary. Automation and analytics have transformed the diagnostics space and brought a more efficient and safe approach in sample testing and examination. This will enable us to carry more sample load with a shorter turnaround time and help patients with faster diagnoses.

Headquartered in National Capital Region, CORE has a sprawling 20,000 Sq.ft lab space and has rapidly evolved in the high-end diagnostics space by leveraging cutting-edge technology.