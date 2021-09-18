Cosmo Foundation Organises a Two-Day Vaccination Drive

New Delhi: Cosmo Foundation organizes a two-day vaccination drive as a part of their vaccination series at Sanjay Camp, Sewa Bharti, Sewa Kendra, Chankyapuri, New Delhi on 18th & 19th of September 2021 in association with the National Service Scheme of Delhi University – SVC – South Campus

The drive is commenced by Ms. Pragya Anand, ACP, Chankyapuri. A total of 400 people will be inoculated with the vaccine against COVID-19 during the two days drive.

As a part of Covid 19 initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation, the first vaccination drive was kick-started in June 2021 and it has so far administered 10,000 thousand doses and continues to accelerate its drive to reach more and more people to stave off the third wave.