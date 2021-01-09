Covid 19 vaccination dry run at Apollo Vaccination Centre

Hyderabad: Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan visited Apollo Vaccination centre in Wallace Gardens, Nungambakkam today as a part of the second nationwide dry run on the Covid 19 vaccination. The objective of this dry run was to simulate the actual vaccine administration event. Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan expressed his best wishes for the good health and safety of the “Corona Warriors” who are on the frontline in saving lives.

The massive mock drill was held in 736 districts across 33 States and Union Territories today. Prior to this the Health Minister visited the session sites at Government General Hospital and Government Omandurar Hospital in Chennai this morning.

Speaking during the occasion Ms. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson Apollo Hospitals said, “Apollo hospital is privileged to carry out the Covid dry run for the state on 8th January. It’s a prestigious opportunity to be a part of the entire process which would put us in forefront to vaccinate the frontline workers who are serving our countrymen during the Covid 19 pandemic. With this trial we at Apollo, along with the government will be prepared to protect our countrymen from the clutches of Covid 19 this New Year.”

Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “As the country’s largest private healthcare provider, it is our responsibility to participate in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and make India safe and healthy. It’s a prestigious opportunity for us to be a part of the entire process, which will put us in the forefront to vaccinate the frontline workers serving our countrymen during the Covid 19 pandemic. It is our privilege to work with all Governments, Governmental agencies, and healthcare networks to ensure that a large number of frontline workforce and people get the vaccine quickly and safely as per the prescribed phase-wise rollout.”

During the dry run multiple steps of vaccination was assessed including operational facility, assembling beneficiaries with proper physical distance, checking identity, administering vaccine shots, cold chain maintenance, proper biomedical waste management, validation of data in CoWIN app, observation for 30minutes post vaccination, AEFI management and above all comforting and reassuring the people who take the shots.

During the vaccination day we will re-emphasise on strong infection control practices which will include screening for symptoms of fever, ensuring physical distance and hand hygiene, promoting safe coughing and safe usage of masks, and safe injection practices and appropriate biomedical waste management will be carried out.