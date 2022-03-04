CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital brings together India’s top six joint replacement surgeons to form the 1st Expert Team of Robodocs

04 March 2022, Mumbai: CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Centre, a premier hospital group, synonymous with quality healthcare for over 2 decades in Mumbai, today announced the launch of the most advanced Cuvis 3rd Generation Robotic Arm Technology for patients who require joint replacement surgeries. CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital is the first hospital from the western suburbs of Mumbai to offer this minimally invasive, advanced robotic system. In the same vein, the hospital introduces the first Robodocs team featuring six prominent Hip and Knee joint replacement surgeons including, Dr. Niraj Vora, Dr. Vijay Shetty, Dr. Ashit Shah, Dr. Rakesh Nair, Dr. Sanjay Londhe and Dr. Santosh Shetty. These experts have teamed up together for the first time in India, to lay the foundation for CritiCare Asia’s Robodocs initiative – “A Robotic Joint Replacement Centre of Excellence”.

This revolutionary new technology enables surgeons to perform complex joint replacement surgeries with precision, by overcoming the challenges which they face during traditional open surgeries. Artificial intelligence will now aid the surgical expertise of the Robodocs team, thus giving Arthritis patients requiring surgery a faster recovery & pain free life. With the Cuvis 3rd gen Robot, surgeons can pre-plan and visualize every little step, down to less than a millimetre, before the actual surgery is performed. Surgeons can achieve this sub-millimetre accuracy with the equipment’s robotic arm and its burring tool. It has many advantages over conventional procedures, such as less of blood loss, faster recovery of patients, precise surgical bone cuts, better implant positioning and alignment, reducing time needed for the surgery and less risk of embolism, while also helping surgeons achieve zero error.

Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Medical Director – CritiCare Asia Hospitals said, “We are extremely delighted to introduce the first Robodocs team, working with the latest generation of the Cuvis Joint Robotic System at our hospital. This is in line with CritiCare Asia’s vision of providing doctors with cutting edge tools, which assist in providing better medical care to our patients. We aim to treat our patients with care and compassion. Using this advanced technology, under the care of our Robodocs experts, patients suffering from acute arthritis and joint issues can get relief with the best-in-class surgical care.”

Commenting on the launch, the Robodocs Team said “A lot of precision is required to perform a successful joint replacement surgery. With advanced features like Bone Movement Monitoring and Haptic Feedback mechanism, the Cuvis robot monitors everything in real time. Advanced robots like Cuvis have best-in-class safety features and do not cause any additional risk to patients undergoing joint replacement surgeries. Thus, it delivers best surgical outcome with maximum safety to the patients. Considering its minimally invasive nature, it causes lesser tissue trauma, low blood loss and faster recovery.”

The team also shared that research has proven results of Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery being far superior to Conventional Joint Replacement and Computer Assisted Joint Replacement surgeries and this was primarily the reason why the six surgeons from across Mumbai performing conventional & computer assisted replacements decided to come together and form a team to get trained in robotic joint replacements. The team looked at all the robotic systems available across the world, like passive and semi-active systems and finally narrowed it down to the 3rd generation Cuvis system as being the best right now, from amongst all these options, because it’s the only true active robot to offer the best results for patients undergoing joint replacement.

About CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospitals:

CritiCare Asia Multi-Specialty Hospitals, a name synonymous with quality Health care by professional doctors for over two decades was founded in 1999 by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi & Masuuma Namjoshi with the vision of “Your Health Our Concern”. The hospital is acknowledged as the center of medical excellence in the western suburbs for over 22 years. Over the years, CritiCare has developed unmatched trust with its patients on the basis of a strong foundation that includes the best medical expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and excellent patient outcomes. CritiCare serves patients from all walks of life, both national and international, aligning with their Mission to ‘provide quality healthcare with transparency for all strata of society’. The hospital has the vision to be a competitive and quality healthcare solution provider.

The hospital is equipped with 24X7 Trauma care, ICU, ICCU, NICU, MICU, state of the art Operation Theatre for minor, major, and supra major surgeries, Cuvis Robot, Pathology & Diagnostic Centre and Stroke unit, Nephrology, Dialysis, Oncology Center, Transplant Center, Maternity Units, Blood Bank, Pharmacy, catering to all medical emergencies. It also provides services for Radiology, Sonography, Digital X-Ray, CT scan and 3T MRI, a technologically advanced Cath Lab for procedures like Angiography, Angioplasty, Pacemaker implantation, Open Heart surgery, and other specialized minimally invasive cardiac procedures to name a few.