CritiCare Hospitals acquires Kohinoor Hospital, Kurla

February 2022, Mumbai: CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center, a premier hospital synonymous with quality healthcare for over 2 decades in Mumbai, today announced the acquisition of Kohinoor Hospital, Kurla. The strong clinical expertise and excellent patient outcomes of CritiCare Asia Hospital, accompanied by the strengths of Kohinoor Hospital in clinical and service quality, will help in addressing the growing demand of quality healthcare infrastructure and facilities in not only the city but to patients from all over the country and world. With this acquisition, CritiCare Hospitals have upgraded from being boutique hospitals to one of the most advanced multi-specialty hospitals in the city spanning across Western and Eastern suburbs.

Founded by renowned Pulmonologist and Critical care specialist, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and Masuuma Namjoshi in 1999, CritiCare Asia Hospitals and Research Center started operating in Juhu with the values of providing world-class qualitative medical amenities with a humane touch with a motto of your health our concern. In 2014, they expanded with another branch in Andheri East. CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospitals are NABH accredited, have served millions of lives over 22 years. This is in keeping with their vision, to be a competitive and quality healthcare solution provider on a mission to provide quality healthcare with transparency, for all.

Kohinoor Hospital, is one of the top hospitals in India and recognized among the best hospitals in Mumbai, and is equipped with the latest technologies, expert healthcare professionals, and top-notch medical equipment, making it a world-class healthcare services provider. It is also Asia’s first and only LEED Platinum Certified Hospital.

Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Medical Director – CritiCare Asia Hospitals commented, "We are extremely delighted to welcome Kohinoor Hospital to the CritiCare Asia family as this acquisition is a good strategic fit for us. The acquisition is an extension of CritiCare's commitment to providing accessible and quality healthcare for all sections of society. With our founding values at the epicentre of all we do, we continue to strengthen our team and infrastructure to better serve our patients." Masuuma Namjoshi, Director – Criticare Asia Hospitals said while speaking about the acquisition, "CritiCare Asia Hospitals and Research Center has dedicated itself to serving the society and has provided world-class treatment to everyone, resulting in some revolutionary recoveries from their ailments. A focussed emphasis on providing a human touch, homely ambiance, and cutting-edge technology is what sets us apart."

This acquisition will expand CritiCare Asia Hospitals’ footprint by 200,000 sq. ft., and increases capacity by adding 250 more beds to the available inventory. With this addition, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospitals will now have three facilities in Mumbai with large pool of highly qualified and experienced medical and paramedical staff to address all health issues, major and minor. CritiCare Asia is also nearing the completion of a new hospital in Malad West Linking Road which should be operational soon.