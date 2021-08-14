Cycle Rally To Raise Awareness Of Covid Vaccine

BANGALORE: Basavanagudi Legislator Ravi Subramanya today emphasized the importance of Covid-19 vaccine to prevent the escalation of Coronavirus Third Wave resulting in high casualties.

He was addressing a gathering before the flag of a cycle rally organized by Rotaract Bangalore South in association with United Hospital, Jayanagar, to raise public awareness on vaccination, which is a key weapon in the fight against the corona epidemic.

“The corona third wave effect is slowly becoming visible. Awareness among people is essential to prevent this. United Hospital in association with Rotaract, Jayanagar has organized an awareness rally in this regard. People who have not yet been vaccinated should promptly get vaccinated”, he said.

Dr. Vikram Siddareddy, founder of United Hospital, speaking on the occasion said that it is imperative to raise awareness of coronavirus vaccination to curb corona third wave. “As a part of United Hospital’s corporate social responsibility, we have participated in the rally today giving all the cyclists a two-dose vaccine for free”, he added.

Dr Shanthakumar Muruda, Executive Director, United Hospitals said the Covaxin vaccine is available at our hospital for effective prevention of delta plus variant. To deliver this vaccine to all people, we are offering a concession of Rs. 210 (1410-210 = 1200) with 20 other partner hospitals. This facility is organized to make it easy for people to get to our associate hospitals spread across Bangalore. Your nearest vaccine centers can be identified using Google Maps on the website https://www.unitedhospital.in/united-bangalore/covid-vaccination-registration. He also said that the vaccine can be registered through WhatsApp +91 9916977777.

In Saturday’s cycle rally, more than 250 cyclists, doctors, health workers, and frontline workers participated in the cycle rally. The 6-kilometer cycle rally raised awareness of the vaccine.