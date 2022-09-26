Cyclothon an awareness drive for Healthy Heart organised by Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road

Mira Road – To commemorate World Heart Day; Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road organized a Cyclothon. An event with an objective to spread the message that every individual has to be fit and healthy. The awareness drive was flagged off by Actor Varun Kapoor, along with Dr. Pankaj Dhamija Centre Head Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road, Dr. Chetan Bhambure Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Mayuresh Pradhan Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeon.

Over 200 cyclists participated in the 20 km Cyclothon. The route covered Mira Road and Bhayandar. The hospital also offered first aid and ambulance services at the event. Heart problems are arising due to lifestyle, stress, poor food habits. People often tend to neglect their health and suffer in silence. Creating awareness about fitness and health issues and living a healthy life was the motto of the event.

Dr. Chetan Bhambure, Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said, “Heart cases are arising in older and younger generations both. For our overall health, it is essential to ensure we live a quality life. These days many young patients are coming with cardiac issues which is worrisome. Each one should at least walk or do exercise for 45 minutes a day. Regular health checkups and screenings help in detection of any disease in the early stage and it should be followed by everyone. We urge people to adhere to a well-balanced lifestyle to lead a healthy life. Take utmost care of the heart by eating a well-balanced diet and exercising daily.

“Due to our busy schedule and stress we are unable to look after our health. It is difficult to strike a work-life balance and end up ignoring our health. It was a learning experience for all of us, Added a participant.

Consult the doctor on an immediate basis in case of symptoms such as dizziness, light-headedness, sudden palpitation, hypertension, sweating, and shortness of breath. Try to adhere to a well-balanced lifestyle, by eating right, avoiding junk food, exercising daily, quit smoking, monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol levels, staying stress-free, and maintaining weight.