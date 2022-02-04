Dadu Medical Centre launches its new state-of-the-art centre at Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

x

Dr. Nivedita Dadu, a renowned dermatologist and founder of Dadu Medical Centre, has launched a new clinic in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi recently.

Over the years, Dadu Medical Centre has become India’s most recognised skin & hair clinic known for its world-class dermatology treatments. Inside this new clinic a state-of-the-art OT and a specialised division for hair transplants called DMC Trichology has been established recognising the growing demand for hair transplants, even among the younger population. The clinic’s hair transplant doctors are trained to perform these procedures while ensuring minimum discomfort and a high graft success rate. The environment and architecture are designed to give guests a relaxing experience.

Another feather in the cap is the launch of non-surgical body shaping with an FDA-approved world-class technology. This treatment not only helps reduce inches but also tighten the skin and reduces cellulite for a smoother appearance. The best part is that there will be no downtime. The patient can resume his or her usual routine immediately following the treatment.

x

In the new clinic, various new therapies that are exclusively developed by the team of doctors at Dadu Medical Centre are also available including DMC Crystal Glaze, DMC Powerlift, DMC Powerexfo, DMC Divagenesis, DMC Fraxogenus, DMC Bloody Mary Peel, DMC Black Magic Peel, DMC MARTINI and many others. Because these treatments are highly customizable to the patient’s skin issue and skin type, they provide astonishing outcomes.

“Every day, we learn about new technologies that have the potential to revolutionise the area of dermatology. We are continually working to create more innovative therapies and methods that will benefit our patients. Since its start, Dadu Medical Centre has flourished by prioritising open and honest patient-doctor communication and relationships. We hope that by establishing this new clinic, we will be able to contribute to the development of this community” said Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Founder & Chairman, Dadu Medical Centre. x

Dadu Medical Centre has always prioritised offering cutting-edge and effective technologies to its patients. The main aim of the clinic is to combine therapeutic and cosmetic procedures in a safe manner. Anti-aging treatments include Fillers, Botox, Thread Lift, Ultherapy; acne treatments include Acne Zap, Acne Check treatment, DMC Black Magic Peel, Modified Photofacial; acne scar lasers include DMC Pixigenus, DMC Fraxogenus, Neoclone; and Hydration Boosters, Dermaplaning, DMC Bling Shots and other new treatments have just been introduced.

Dr. Dadu graduated from New Delhi’s prestigious Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital with a medical degree. She subsequently went on to do her Post-Graduation and Senior Residency in Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, which is considered one of the best institutions in the country.

For diagnosing and administering clinical and cosmetic treatments, the clinic offers skilled dermatologists and well-trained physicians. The experts examine the skin, evaluate the patient’s medical history, rule out the fundamental reasons with the necessary examinations, and create a personalized treatment course for each patient. They are well-versed in the complexities of all kinds of skin, hair, and nail pathologies and trained to perform treatments using world class technologies that are available at the clinic.