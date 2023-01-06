Deccan Healthcare launches QuitPain instant pain relieving ayurvedic gel

Hyderabad, January 06, 2023: Deccan Healthcare has launched QuitPain instant pain relieving ayurvedic gel in Hyderabad, which is a proprietary blend of Deccan Healthcare Ltd., a leading nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products company. It is an easy-to-use ayurvedic pain relief gel for the relief of aches and pains.
QuitPain contains a high-potency gel that is enough for pain relief for a single joint area. It provides relief of 9 pains associated with a sore back, neck, wrist, ankle, hip, shoulder, knee, and elbow and helps in alleviating muscle soreness, backache, joint pain, and sprains.
Deccan Healthcare has recently launched a social media campaign in Hyderabad to create visibility and reach for the product.
Commenting on the development Dr. Minto Purshotam Gupta, Chairman, and Managing Director, of Deccan Healthcare, said, “QuitPain power gel is designed for fast action ensuring quick relief from pain and muscle stiffness. Enhanced with natural ingredients, it guarantees long-lasting relief from swelling and pain. It combines the best of ancient Indian ayurvedic knowledge and contemporary scientific research together into one power-packed gel.”