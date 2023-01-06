Deccan Healthcare launches QuitPain instant pain relieving ayurvedic gel

Hyderabad, January 06, 2023: Deccan Healthcare has launched QuitPain instant pain relieving ayurvedic gel in Hyderabad, which is a proprietary blend of Deccan Healthcare Ltd., a leading nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products company. It is an easy-to-use ayurvedic pain relief gel for the relief of aches and pains.

QuitPain contains a high-potency gel that is enough for pain relief for a single joint area. It provides relief of 9 pains associated with a sore back, neck, wrist, ankle, hip, shoulder, knee, and elbow and helps in alleviating muscle soreness, backache, joint pain, and sprains.

Deccan Healthcare has recently launched a social media campaign in Hyderabad to create visibility and reach for the product.