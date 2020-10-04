Decoding The Connection Between Cardiovascular And Gastrointestinal Systems

Did you know? Your cardiovascucopylar and gastrointestinal systems are interlinked. Yes, you have heard it right! You will be shocked to know that some of the symptoms of one’s upper Gastrointestinal (GI) tract may overlap with heart attack creating issues in giving a correct diagnosis. That is why it is the need of the hour to get a proper diagnosis and prompt treatment. Read on to know more about this…

One’s body system tends to work in combination with other body systems. The circulatory system can be cited as a good example of how body systems interact with each other. The circulatory system includes the heart and blood vessels and allows blood to be pumped all in the body. The heart pumps blood through a complex network of blood vessels. When blood circulates through the digestive system, it tends to pick up nutrients from the body absorbed from one’s last meal. The blood also carries oxygen inhaled by the lungs. The circulatory system delivers oxygen and nutrients to the other cells of the body then picks up any waste products created by these cells, including carbon dioxide, and delivers these waste products to the kidneys and lungs for disposal. The digestive system is the system of the body that allows us to digest our food and absorb its nutrients. It tends to include organs such as the stomach and intestines.

The cardiovascular system and gastrointestinal systems are interconnected. Some of the symptoms of the upper GI tract mimics heart attack creating problems in the correct diagnosis. It is very well known that gastrointestinal disease may prevent chest pain and mimic angina and vice versa.

This is why prompt diagnosis and treatment is the need of the hour

· A heart attack may sometimes present with epigastric pain and vomiting. Many patients tell that they develop gases after some exertion or maybe in the middle of the night and go away when they take rest. So, if one is more than 40-45 years of age, investigate these gases to rule out heart issues. Another association is seen in advanced heart failure.

· Initially, the stomachache indicates increased pressure on the right side of heart,

But, over time, these symptoms may become chronic. Are you aware? The pain frequently occurs close to the middle and right side section of the stomach. Not only this, one may encounter pain even in the esophageal sphincter. These pangs may be happening owing to the uncommon electrical activity that is being emitted from the heart. Other symptoms that may indicate heart disease are sweating, nausea, and fatigue. Since these three symptoms may be a sign of myocardial infarction, seeking immediate heart care if these symptoms crop up.

· In heart failure, due to an increase in pressure in the intestines there is decreased appetite and cardiac cachexia means unintentional loss of body weight 7.5% seen in heart failure patients.

· Due to hormonal changes, there is the degradation of fat and proteins in the body leading to loss of weight.

Takeaway: So, cardiovascular and intestinal systems are interconnected and often produce a confusing picture. Visit your doctor and investigate further for the correct diagnosis. If you have any doubts regarding this then get it cleared from the doctor. Do not self-medicate as using the over-the-counter medication can be risky. Also, ignoring your health problems is a strict no-no.