Deconstruct Delves into Scalp care; Announces Launch of Scalp Serums

Bangalore, 14th December, 2022: Deconstruct, a science-based skincare brand, announced the launch of its new range of scalp serums, designed to address and resolve some of the most popular hair care issues concerning users . The new range will include two products – an Anti-Dandruff Serum for Scalp with 0.5% Piroctone Olamine, 2% Salicylic acid and 1% Prebiotics, and the AHA BHA Exfoliating Scalp Serum with 1% Salicylic acid, 1% Lactic acid and 2% Zinc complex. These are available on www.thedeconstruct.in, as well as several other e-commerce platforms.

Founded in 2021 by Malini Adapureddy, Deconstruct set itself apart by being a brand that focused on information over impulse. The brand firmly believes that its customers should be informed about its products and ingredients, so that customers know precisely the kind of products they should be using, and the skin and hair concerns that the products can tackle. The brand also focuses on real life results, rather than fairytale claims of what its products can do.

The Anti Dandruff Serum for Scalp with 0.5% Piroctone Olamine, 2% Salicylic acid and 1% Prebiotics is an easy to use lightweight formula that works to control dandruff and tackle dry scalp issues. With ingredients such as Piroctone olamine, Salicylic acid and Prebiotic, the serum works to reduce the appearance of dandruff causing fungi through a process of gentle exfoliation. In addition, the product is also designed to give the scalp added hydration, giving the customer a visibly healthier and clearer scalp.

The AHA BHA Exfoliating Scalp Serum – 1% Salicylic acid + 1% Lactic acid + 2% Zinc complex is a water based quick absorbing scrub designed to exfoliate the scalp and reduce oil production. The product is specifically designed to treat scalp acne, remove product build-up and promote hair growth, and consists of a combination of Salicylic Acid, Lactic acid and Zinc complex.

Speaking about the new launch, Malini Adapureddy, Founder and CEO, Deconstruct stated, “Hair & scalp care has been one of the most requested products from our dedicated users, particularly because of the effectiveness of our skincare serums, moisturizers, sunscreens and body care range. At Deconstruct, we are committed to researching and developing formulations that are designed to treat skincare and haircare concerns with ease, and give customers visible results. Through our new scalp care range, we hope to give our users a solution to those pesky scalp concerns that they might have been experiencing for a prolonged period of time.”