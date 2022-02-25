Denta Mitra partners with GMoney to offer Zero Cost EMI for high cost Dental treatments

Bengaluru: Denta Mitra, the Dental-tech platform for on-demand dental services has partnered with GMoney to offer patients a Zero cost EMI option on high-cost dental treatments like Aligners.

The partnership also enables dentists to access the zero-cost EMI of GMoney for the purchase of Suitcase Clinic, portable X-ray, and dental instruments.

Dental Patients and dentists can sign up for a GMoney account on the website and app or submit the documents to the Denta Mitra online support for credit score check and finance approval. GMoney, being an end-to-end digital platform, can complete their KYC formalities online and check their eligibility in just 60 seconds.

Satyajeet Pradhan, Co-founder, and CEO, Denta Mitra, said, “ We have been offering safe and best quality dental services at the doorstep for our patients ranging from Scaling, Teeth Whitening, X-ray, Root canal treatment, Braces, and Invisible Aligners. We realised that some of the patients who are middle class with low earnings need financing options to afford the high dental treatment bills for themselves or their families. Similarly for a budding dentist, making a one-time payment for expensive clinic setups, instruments and devices is a challenge. We are addressing this critical need with the partnership with GMoney and giving access to customised Zero Cost Easy Monthly Installments for dental treatments and purchase needs of dentists. “

Denta Mitra is India’s first one of its kind one-stop dental marketplace and is coming from the brains of an award-winning dentist Dr.Pranjan Mitra and award-winning entrepreneur Satyajeet Pradhan.

Denta Mitra comes in a website and mobile app, available in the playstore and app store. Users can book doorstep dental services by calling or WhatsApp from the app or from the website. The dental marketplace works as an aggregator model, also brings dental assurance for cashless treatments and a B2B Marketplace for dentists to shop Suitcase Clinic, Portable X-Ray, and dental instruments.

About DentaMitra:

Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Denta Mitra is a state of art dental marketplace that brings dental services to the doorstep. The parent company DENTAMITRA HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD. is registered in Bengaluru in July 2020. The startup is the winner of the Healthcare Excellence Award 2020 from the Indian Achievers Forum and was part of popular Shark Tank India Auditions.