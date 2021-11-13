Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram launches ‘iWill CARE’a platform for Mental Health Counselling and Support

Gurugram: –The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Dr. Yash Garg today launched ‘iWill CARE’ a platform for mental health counselling and support for Gurugram residents. It is an AI based application system which has been developed and will be operated by iWill, through which24*7 mental health counselling and support will be provided free of cost to the citizens of Gurugram. It is a joint initiative of District Administration Gurugram and DLF Foundation, implemented by ePsyclinic. Dr. Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer Gurugram, Ms. Gayatri Paul, CEO-DLF Foundation, Ms Shipra Dawar, CEO-iWill and Mr. Daksh Sethi, Educational Consultant were also present at the launch.

The newly launched platform includes a telephone helpline service as well, 011-41219298 which will be available 24*7 for instant call/chat sessions with dedicated mental health experts. The helpline was earlier utilized for reaching out to critical COVID-19 patients and their immediate family members directly who were distraught and at a mental breaking point due to the pandemic.

Launching the service Dr. Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram said “Mental health has many taboos and myths attached to it. We in our society have always neglected mental health however it is the need of the hour to talk about it, COVID has further accentuated it. Today’s fast pace lives doesn’t give us time to pause and reflect, so we felt that a corporate city like Gurugram needs a mental health program.”

He further said “I would like to thank DLF Foundation for supporting this initiative, as mental health as a cause doesn’t have a lot of takers to support. Through this platform the caller remains anonymous and can seek help sitting at any part of the city. As a city let us come together promote this so that it reaches to the maximum number of people.”

“From the time Covid19 entered our lives, the importance of mental wellbeing has increased significantly. The platform will emerge as a helping hand for the people of Gurugram facing anxiety, stress, depression, suicidal thoughts and other mental health concerns. ”said Gayatri Paul, CEO, DLF Foundation

Ms. ShipraDawar, Co-Founder & CEO of iWill and ePsyclinic, expressed that the idea behind IWill Care is to offer complete mental well-being primary care to each citizen and to democratise mental health help. She further stressed that she and her team will continue to work to ensure that technology and right mental health care model continues to bridge the gap that exists in the need for mental health vs it’s availability.

The ‘iWill CARE’ application can be downloaded from the play store. The helpline number 011-41219298 was launched in the month of May and till date has benefitted almost 10,000 people till date. The helpline is manned by counsellors who will not only help the callers to deal with immediate mental health concerns but will also provide support in finding solutions for long standing issues.