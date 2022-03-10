Dermatologists advise against sharing nail clippers due to the risk of Germs transmission

New Delhi, 10th March 2022: As the threat of Covid declines, Problems associated with covid are on the rise. According to doctors, skin rashes and other ailments have become more common in the past few months. Exacerbation of psoriasis has been reported, and people have developed psoriasis-like disorders following Covid infection or even the Covid vaccine in some cases. It has also been observed that any autoimmune illness, such as vitiligo or psoriasis, may worsen following a Covid infection. Pityriasis rosea, a type of skin allergy, is also quite common after infection with coronavirus. A viral infection of the skin known as Herpes Zoster has also been documented in people infected with Covid. Skin infections have increased drastically mainly related to nail & hand hygiene, PPE and cutaneous manifestations of Covid-19. In addition, women are more likely to experience post-Covid skin problems, which are especially common among senior persons and pregnant women.

Skin injuries have also been documented as a result of the use of goggles, gloves, masks, and face shields. Hand eczema or dermatitis as a result of excessive use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, gloves, or other protective measures has grown increasingly common in recent months. Some persons have also reported Covid digits, which are painful chilblain-like spots on their fingers and toes. To avoid such skin problems, dermatologists advise patients to maintain a healthy lifestyle and proper hygiene. Nail cleanliness is critical for preventing infections. It all starts with not sharing nail clippers and properly disinfecting them before and after usage.

“Nails are often a breeding ground for hazardous microorganisms. These bacteria enter our bodies through our hands since most of the people in India eat with their bare hands. As a result, nail care is critical, and hand hygiene is inadequate without it. Apart from washing hands thoroughly, it is important to clean and trim the fingernails as it can harbor dirt, bacteria and transfer infections including fungal. The majority of people are fine with sharing nail clippers. However, this is a rather unsanitary practice. Germs, bacteria, and viruses abound in nails, and sharing nail clippers is the same as exchanging those microbes. Always sterilize your own nail clipper before and after use. Avoid sharing the use of nail clippers as it can easily spread any Infection if not cleaned, sterilized properly,” says Dr. Sonali Chaudhary, Integrative and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Delhi.

"Nails are often a breeding ground for hazardous microorganisms. These bacteria enter our bodies through our hands since most of the people in India eat with their bare hands. As a result, nail care is critical, and hand hygiene is inadequate without it. Apart from washing hands thoroughly, it is important to clean and trim the fingernails as it can harbor dirt, bacteria and transfer infections including fungal. The majority of people are fine with sharing nail clippers. However, this is a rather unsanitary practice. Germs, bacteria, and viruses abound in nails, and sharing nail clippers is the same as exchanging those microbes. Always sterilize your own nail clipper before and after use. Avoid sharing the use of nail clippers as it can easily spread any Infection if not cleaned, sterilized properly," says Dr. Sonali Chaudhary, Integrative and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Delhi.

Dr. Sonali recommends that, in addition to not sharing nail clippers, they be washed in lukewarm water and wiped with a soft cloth.

“We’ve witnessed an upsurge in nail clipper sales since Covid struck. A detailed consumer survey was carried out before identifying the need for a nail tray to prevent nails from spilling, a nail filer picks to easily remove hidden germs & dirt under nails and 100% stainless steel blades to prevent rusting. KAI always believes in keeping high health standards during production and also for its users. Following this ethos, we have never used chromium or other sub-quality or hazardous coating available in cheap alternative brands in the market. KAI has a lineup of more than 400 types of nail clippers by continuing to develop products according to the needs of different users, depending on the shapes and generation of their nails,” says Mr. Rajesh U. Pandya, Managing Director, KAI India.

Consumer behavior has changed drastically during the pandemic. As per the survey done by KAI India, during the pandemic, women revealed that due to social distancing, safety, and hygiene norms, they preferred manicure at home overdoing at the salons. This change has increased the popularity of nail clippers and manicure tools as a reliable and safe mode to remove germs and dirt that also bring smooth & moist skin.

KAI India recently organized an awareness drive in Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, New Delhi, with the goal of raising hand hygiene knowledge among children and encouraging them to keep their nails short and clean. In addition, as part of a health education campaign, KAI provided over 1500 nail clipper samples to students.

“KAI India is taking proactive measures at hospitals by organizing nail hygiene awareness drives and educating patients about the dangers of poor hand and nail hygiene. In its efforts to build a strong nation, KAI has donated nail clippers as needed to raise awareness of the importance of nail hygiene among children and adults,” says Mr. Hitesh Singla, Marketing Head, Kai India

KAI India also collaborates with IARI (Indian Agricultural Research Institute) to raise farmer awareness about nail hygiene. The KAI India team visited rural area and distributed nail clippers to the farmers, raising awareness about nail hygiene and the significance of nail care during Covid and beyond for a healthy life.