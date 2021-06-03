Details-Bhatia Hospital gets seven ventilators from FDC

To help combat the shortage of ICU beds with ventilators during COVID-19, Bhatia Hospital has received seven ventilators laced with Airvo machines from FDC Ltd. The donation was made as a part of the company’s CSR initiative.

The donation comes at a time when it is needed the most. One of the Airvo ventilator machines was also donated by Mr. Pannkaj Pilani (Patient of Dr. Jeenam Shah) who had recently recovered from the deadly virus in the hospital.

Bhatia Hospital that has been at the core of the battle against Covid-19 now has a total of 20 ICU beds with life-saving ventilators. This will enable doctors to treat severe patients, especially those with underlying conditions and are in dire need of ventilators to stay alive.

Bhatia Hospital CEO Dr. Rajeev Boudhankar says, “We are thankful to FDC Ltd for donating these life-saving ventilator machines to us. This is a great support to the Hospital considering the pandemic wherein ICU beds are in much demand across the Nation. Having 20 ICU beds with Ventilators is a great relief”.