Diabetes Causes Infertility issue, Kidney, Heart, Nerve Damage in Women: Warns Doctor

Mumbai : Diabetes can lead to dire outcomes in women. It can impact each and every aspect of a woman’s health. It can impact a woman’s overall well-being by causing heart, kidney, pregnancy, and infertility problems. Monitoring blood sugar levels on a regular basis, being active, and eating a well-balanced diet can help you stay healthy.

Diabetes occurs when one’s blood sugar level becomes too high. Those women with diabetes have symptoms like vaginal discharge, vaginal itching, pain, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), decreased sex drive, and frequent urination. Diabetes increases a woman’s chances of suffering from serious complications that need to be managed on time.

Dr. Rajeshwari Pawar, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune said, “Diabetes will raise a woman’s risk of heart disease that is the most common complication of it and causes a heart attack. Women may also see serious complications like blindness, kidney disease, and depression. Women with diabetes can get urinary tract infections (UTIs) and vaginal yeast infections, one’s periods can also become longer and heavier due to changes in the menstrual cycle. Diabetes can also lead to low sex drive, nerve damage, menopausal problems, insulin resistance can cause polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) inducing infertility, and high blood sugar levels during pregnancy also known as gestational diabetes can cause premature delivery, large baby, miscarriage, and birth defects in the babies.”

Dr. Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, says, “Moreover, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are associated with menstrual irregularities and lower fertility rates. Now, even young women have been diagnosed with diabetes during their reproductive years owing to sedentary lifestyles. Diabetic women are more prone to infection and damage to reproductive organs like fallopian tubes. High blood glucose levels lead to miscarriage or congenital defects in the fetus. Increased blood glucose and excessive nutrition for the growing fetus can cause macrosomia (big baby syndrome). Owing to tiredness, depression, stress, and anxiety, many women with diabetes have low sexual desire. Due to less vaginal lubrication, women may experience pain and discomfort during intercourse.”

“It is imperative for each and every woman to stick to a well-balanced lifestyle. Eat food loaded with fiber and inclusive of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and lentils. Cut down on junk, oily, processed, and canned foods. Do not opt for juices, desserts, sweets, colas, and sodas. Also, reduce your salt intake. Exercise every day to control the blood sugar levels and maintain an optimum weight, and check the blood sugar levels daily. Unmanaged diabetes can lead to higher morbidity and mortality rates. So, take good care and lead a healthy life,” concluded Dr. Pawar.