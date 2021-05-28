Diagnostic Start-up DIVOC Health Launches its Lab in Delhi

New Delhi: DIVOC Health, which brings to plug market solutions that address the elemental needs of the healthcare system, has launched its private molecular and diagnostic lab in Delhi. The Lab is opening in Vasant Vihar, within the premises of the long-lasting iconic Basant Lok Hospital.

DIVOC Health, which began operations during the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, launched its first diagnostic center in August 2020. The company encompasses a line-up of launches during this year and aims to expand rapidly with multiple laboratories.

DIVOC Health’s business model centers around absorbing standalone pathology labs. They commit to taking up 100 labs under management within the following few years. As of now, the startup collects around 1500 tests daily and has helped quite 60,000 happy customers. DIVOC has witnessed growth within the past year and now could be able to expand across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kanav Kahol, CEO, DIVOC Health, said, “With the continuing crises, our capital deserves an innovation-centered diagnostic lab to serve its community. Through this lab, we also shift our headquarters to the hospital. Our constant seek for innovation has helped us grow tremendously from 2 employees in Sep 2020 to 84 in May 2021.”

DIVOC Laboratories was formed by leading global health experts and practitioners to enable a digitally empowered integrated approach to diagnostics. Their team from the United Kingdom and India is committed to bringing 21st-century innovations into diagnostics. The core management team has over 50 years of experience in healthcare innovations. To produce a contemporary, quality-driven digital approach to laboratory operations, the company is intended to supply customers unprecedented convenience, reliability, and impactful innovations. They have received NABL certification to run molecular biology testing in their lab and have ICMR permission for running RT PCR COVID 19 testing.

Using Innovative Products and approaches, DIVOC aims to address the needs of the Indian healthcare market. DIVOC Health is a new enterprise bringing innovative healthcare products into the Indian Market established by Dr. Kanav Kahol, a former professor from Arizona State University and Mayo Clinic USA and a renowned healthcare innovator. To address the immediate need for India to possess access to high-quality COVID19 Tests DIVOC is bringing GeneDrive RT PCR COVID19 Tests to India.