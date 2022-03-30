Digital impact in healthcare sector is growing after Corona epidemic in metro cities

Mumbai-: – Due to the global epidemic of Covid-19 health and wellness system has become an intimate subject for every citizen. For the past two years, many have faced various challenges in the fight against the Corona epidemic. Due to the Corona epidemic, not all citizens had access to doctors, and many labs and hospitals were restricted from conducting physical medical examinations. In such a crucial time digital technology has become an integral part of healthcare and is all set to revolutionise the practice of medicine. Digital technology has greatly improved operational efficiency with respect to standards of medical care. Doctors sat in one place and began interacting with hundreds of patients. Many people have bought materials or kits available in the market for medical check-ups, which has brought relief to people suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other minor ailments, and these digital trends are now gaining ground in the healthcare sector.

Giving more information about this, the director of Platinum Hospital in Mulund as well as Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon Dr. Bijoy Kutty says, “The Corona epidemic had spread all over the world, so the whole world was communicating digitally, including in the healthcare sector. If you want to keep this digital trend in the healthcare sector, you need to invest heavily. The digital healthcare sector may be limited to a few cities due to a lack of medical infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas. The concept of digital health is certainly a boon for the elderly and bedridden citizens but after a certain situation, the patient has to be admitted to the hospital. The digital revolution during the Corona pandemic has also resulted in the development of hundreds of health apps. These apps enable patients to monitor their health and disease, provide them medical information, allow them access to test results and prompt them when it is time to get their check-up.” Analyzing the impact of digital technology on the healthcare sector, Dr. Mahesh Ghogare Interventional Cardiologist from Terna Speciality Hospital & Research Centre, Nerul said, “One of the strengths of digital technology is that it stays with you forever. You can view your and your family’s health information with a single click through your mobile and app but you cannot rely on digital technology for health. Special medical check-ups are required. Heart disease is considered to be one of the most serious illnesses in the world today. While digital technology may be effective for collecting health information, it is not appropriate to rely solely on technology for critical treatment. “

Health has been a priority in our society since ancient times. The concept of holistic health has been around in Ayurveda since ancient times. History records that during the reign of Emperor Ashoka, there were hospitals, sanatoriums, and separate hospitals for women and children.

New health technologies such as wearable tech, telemedicine, genomics, virtual reality (VR), robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the landscape of the Indian healthcare system. Like many other markets, India too is at the cusp of a ‘digital health’ revolution. Digital health technology is a pivotal pillar in delivering value-based care across the healthcare continuum in India. As the pace of digital innovation in healthcare accelerates, so do the opportunities for healthcare companies and medical devices manufacturers across India who are willing to embrace the digital health space over the coming years, added by Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon Dr. Bijoy Kutty from Platinum Hospital, Mulund.