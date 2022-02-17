Disha Eye Hospitals Inaugurates Disha Vision Clinic For South Bengal

Kolkata, 17th February 2022: Disha Eye Hospitals, the largest state-of-the-art eye hospital of Eastern India, inaugurated Disha Vision Clinic for the patients of South Bengal. Four centres were opened simultaneously at Siuri, Sainthia, Raniganj and Ukhra virtually by Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman & Managing Director, Disha Eye Hospitals in the presence of Dr Partha Mandal, CMO, Disha Eye Hospitals – Durgapur.

Disha Vision Clinic aims to bring high end eye diagnostics to the local community and become the first point of contact for any disease before reaching out to our secondary and tertiary centers. This would help the local community to get treated early with diseases such as Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Age-Related Cataracts. Early treatment has better outcomes is most of the diseases and Disha strives to improve the visual prognosis of the patients by detecting and treating these diseases early and to provide state of the art primary eye care locally.

“Patients across would be able to avail high end diagnostics at their immediate locality. These diagnostic equipments are only available in secondary and tertiary centers. It is leap of faith that Disha is undertaking to provide these expensive machines such the OCT in small localities. The fee of a comprehensive test package including an OCT image and Fundus image would be Rs 300 and this would be a lowest in India and the world. The standard price of these tests would range anything between Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 anywhere in India, but Disha believes in providing the quality at the most affordable price. We plan to have 100 such Vision Clinics across the state in the next 3 years within which 20 Vision Clinics will be in the South Bengal region in the next 6 months.” Said, Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman & Managing Director, Disha Eye Hospitals.

The facilities available in the Clinics include Eye Testing, Power checkup, Investigations, Tele Consultation and Optical under one roof. Investigative facilities include OCT Fundus Imaging System, Refraction unit, Applanation Tonometer, Slit lamp imaging, Teleconsultation and Optical are also available.