Distribution of Hygiene Kits by SHARP NGO and HCL Foundation / Story Opportunity

A police officer makes it his or her mission to make you feel safe and comfortable within your own four walls. However, our police officers are currently in a state of a threat so great, amid the Covid-19 Pandemic, and it’s only collective action that we can safeguard them.

We hear regularly about an increasing number of police officers being infected, posing a major threat not only to their own lives but also to the lives of their loved ones. Government relief work became an important aspect of supporting our frontline workers during the pandemic. SHARP NGO and HCL Foundation decided to pay homage to the people that work tirelessly to ensure our safety.

Sanitation kits were delivered to 200 female and 200 male traffic police officers in Gautam Buddh Nagar on September 7th, 2021, as part of the “Road Safety Campaign” run by SHARP and the HCL Foundation. Distribution done by Rahul Ahuja and Dinesh at Sec 14a SSP office Noida.

Each kit contained 50 masks and a sanitiser, plus 18 sanitary pads for female police officers. Under the leadership of DCP Traffic Ganesh Prasad Saha, the project was implemented with an aim to protect traffic police officers on duty against the spread of coronavirus.