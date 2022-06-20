DLF Foundation organises 2-day long blood donation camp in Mohali

DLF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of India’s leading real estate developer DLF Ltd in collaboration with Max Healthcare organised blood donation camps at New Chandigarh and Panchkula on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day. The camps were organised at The City Club- DLF, New Chandigarh on 18th June 2022 and The Valley Club- DLF, Panchkula on 14th June. The initiative witnessed wide participation of 68 donors, residing in various parts of the city, and 68 units of blood were collected during these 2 day-long camps.

On this occasion Girish Sehgal, Senior Vice-President- Super-Luxury Operations, DLF said; “Blood donation is the most precious gift that a person can give – the gift of life. The blood banks in the country are currently facing an acute shortage, and your decision to donate blood can very well be the difference if the person survives or doesn’t. Seeing the active participation of the DLF employees and members was really heart-warming”

The theme of this year’s campaign is blood donation as an act of solidarity. It highlights the fundamental human values of altruism, respect, empathy and kindness which underline and sustain voluntary unpaid blood donation systems. We have embraced the slogan, “GBSL – Give blood. Share life”, to draw attention to the roles that voluntary donation systems play in encouraging people to care for one another and generate social ties and a united community.

Applauding the initiative, Gayatri Paul, CEO, DLF Foundation said, “Blood Donation costs nothing, but it can mean the world to someone in need. It has been observed that post Covid people are wary of donating blood, perceiving it as risky. We urge our community to come out, donate blood and save lives. Only those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have shown symptoms of infection, must wait to donate blood until they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.”

DLF Foundation was established in 2008 as the philanthropic arm of the DLF Group. DLF Foundation’s vision is to transform communities they work with through high-impact interventions in spheres of education, healthcare, and social sustainability with the resolve of enabling a better quality of life, backed by sustainable ecosystems for all stakeholders within the immediate and extended communities.