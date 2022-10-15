DLF Mall of India, Noida hosts ‘ACTIVE NOIDA’

Delhi-NCR, 15th October 2022: DLF Mall of India, the country’s largest mall welcomed the festive season with zest and zen, as they kicked off the autumn edition of ACTIVE NOIDA with an awareness run for Breast Cancer. Flagging off the event on 15th Oct, DLF Mall of India will be organizing a calendar of events such as marathons, fitness sessions, reading clubs, co-curricular activities, hobby classes for children, art workshops, jamming sessions, dance classes, and more every month. ACTIVE NOIDA has been developed with a vision to help residents of NCR reclaim the outdoors and foster a positive attitude towards health & wellness.

Every year 1.38 million cases of breast cancer are reported in the country. It is largely preventable and treatable if detected early, yet 60% of breast cancer cases in India are diagnosed at an advanced stage. The “Breast Cancer Awareness Run” invited participants from across Delhi-NCR to join hands in educating people about the importance of early diagnosis of this disease. In its bid to spread the word about the impact of Breast Cancer, DLF Mall of India collaborated with MAX HEALTHCARE and organized an exclusive session with Breast Cancer survivors along with consultations related to screening and support.

In addition to this Decathlon and Fitness First, also hosted high-energy fitness modules comprising activities such as Zumba, Pilates, Dance fitness, endurance challenges, and more. The mall had also partnered with beverage brand BASIL which provided participants with complimentary refreshments. All participants of the marathon received digital certificates and medals. 40 winners across different categories were also awarded trophies to commemorate their achievements.

Commenting on the initiative Ms. Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, of DLF Retail said, “Contributing to the development of the city and giving back to the communities we operate in, has been at the heart of every initiative undertaken by DLF Mall of India. It brings us great satisfaction to be able to provide newer experiences to our customers making use of the resources and infrastructure that DLF Mall of India has nurtured over the past 6 years. By supporting the cause of Breast Cancer awareness through the platform of ACTIVE NOIDA, we hope to bring about a change in the perception of this fatal disease.” Speaking about the occasion, Mr. Manish Mehrotra, SVP and Head of Operations, DLF Malls said, “DLF Mall of India is the perfect amalgamation of retail and leisure. By introducing programs such as ACTIVE NOIDA in collaboration with our renowned partner brands, we intend to create a meaningful social impact. ACTIVE NOIDA reflects our commitment to taking small steps that bring lasting change for a better and healthier future. By offering a mix of activities, exercises, and immersive sessions, ACTIVE NOIDA is designed to encourage the residents around to adopt a healthy lifestyle that focuses on wholesome living.”

Through ACTIVE NOIDA, DLF Mall of India aims to bring communities regardless of their background, age or gender to indulge in recreational activities and share a feeling of togetherness. It’s a platform to express, connect and create for the greater good. The program will also organize various volunteering events such as plantation drives, trash upcycling, cleanliness drives, and more. Exclusively designed modules and activities for senior and differently-abled citizens will be offered as the season progresses.