DocsApp transitions to MediBuddy

National, 06 December 2022: India’s largest healthcare platform – MediBuddy has announced that its previous Online Doctor Consultation brand – DocsApp will be shut down. A complete merger with MediBuddy will pave the way for a single umbrella entity with end-to-end healthcare services.

MediBuddy aims to facilitate a smooth transition for all DocsApp subscribers and offer them access to a broader range of high-quality healthcare services and features. MediBuddy has the largest healthcare network in India, across urban and rural geographies, which enables them to actualise their vision of making high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion people.

The two companies announced the merger in 2020 and have been operating under the parent company, Phasorz Technologies till now. The merger assures a hassle-free process to all DocsApp members for transferring their Wallet money, existing benefits and preferred data upon logging into the MediBuddy app. Moreover, they will gain access to additional services that the new platform provides, which is bigger and better than ever before.

Commenting on the transition, Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO, MediBuddy, “The transition is a significant step as it entails that DocsApp subscribers gain additional, accessible and holistic health care benefits on a single platform and features of MediBuddy Gold. We’re very glad to be onboarding some of our most valued DocsApp customers onto the new MediBuddy platform. Our advanced technology and extensive network goes a long way in helping us cover a larger portion of the population in terms of quality healthcare solutions.”

MediBuddy has always been at the forefront of India’s digital healthcare transformation. The digital healthcare platform has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3000 diagnostic centers, 2,500 pharmacies & 2400-members team to provide its customers hassle-free, end-to-end surgery care through a Care Buddy, right from connecting them to the right surgeon to post-operative recovery care. MediBuddy’s surgery care provides specialized treatment in several other departments like Proctology, Ophthalmology, Vascular, ENT, Orthopedics, Urology, Gynecology, and more. With full-stack Surgery Care management services, MediBuddy assures customers an array of solutions for every medical, financing, insurance, and recovery need of its customers undergoing surgery. It has created an integrated ecosystem that offers patients several healthcare services in 16 Indian languages to enable user-friendly consultation to people in tier 2&3 cities that they can seamlessly access anytime and anywhere.