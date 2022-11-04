Doctors at Kamineni Hospitals performed a rare and emergency cardiac surgery and gave a new lease of life to 42 year old patient

Hyderabad, 4th November, 2022: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, has successfully performed a rare cardiac surgery on Mr. Sanjay Kumar, aged 42, hailing from Chandapur, Maharashtra. He was brought to Kamineni Hospitals with complaint of back pain for 10 days. Following clinical examination, doctors came to the conclusion that the patient’s abdominal aorta was ruptured and a stent needed to be inserted in his abdominal aorta.

The aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body. It runs from the heart through the centre of the chest and abdomen to the legs. So, a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm can result in bleeding and death of pt. If a person is suffering from an abdominal aortic aneurysm, he would feel deep and constant back pain.

Speaking on the patient’s medical condition, Dr Vishal V Khante, Senior Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, said, “The patient was brought to the hospital with abdominal discomfort for the past 10 days. Also, In the past he had undergone coronary stenting (angioplasty) of his heart vessels following a heart attack a month ago. The patient’s blood pressure reading came in at 90/60. So, we decided to insert a stent in his abdominal aorta. If this condition was not treated, the patient would die in a very short period of time.” “We repaired the aorta without cutting any part of the body. We performed stenting of the aorta in an emergency procedure. Following the surgery, the patient is now in good health. He was discharged 3 days after the procedure.” Dr. Vishal concluded.

Dr Vishal V Khante, Senior Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Cardio Thoracic Surgeon,

Dr Suresh Kumar, Consultant Cardiac Anaesthesiologist, Dr Sagar Chandra Buyar, Sr Consultant Cardiologist, OT, and the nursing team participated in the surgery and treatment.